'A great sounding board': Prince Harry and Prince Charles still in regular contact despite LA move

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Prince Charles releases message of support for Duchy of Cornwall tenants



Earlier this summer, The Prince of Wales recorded a message of support fortenants of the Duchy of Cornwall, celebrating local businesses and individualswho have supported their communities during the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:15 Published 1 day ago Duchess Meghan hinted to Bobbi Brown about Prince Harry romance



Beauty mogul Bobbi Brown has revealed that Duchess Meghan revealed she was dating a "fellow from the UK", two months before her romance with Prince Harry was revealed. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!



Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Prior to becoming a member of the British.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:02 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this