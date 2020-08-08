Global  
 

'A great sounding board': Prince Harry and Prince Charles still in regular contact despite LA move

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
'A great sounding board': Prince Harry and Prince Charles still in regular contact despite LA movePrince Charles has been in regular contact with Prince Harry over the past few months.Earlier this year, Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, quit as senior members of the royal family and moved to Los Angeles but Harry's father...
