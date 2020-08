You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' motion poster is out and it's exciting The makers of 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' released the motion poster of the film on Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday

DNA 1 week ago



Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Makers unveil the motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata Sarkaru Vaari Paata motion poster is released by the makers on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 45th birthday

Bollywood Life 1 week ago





Tweets about this