Beginner tips for those on Keto diet
Tuesday, 11 August 2020 (
5 days ago) Promising easy and fast fat-loss, the main principle of Keto diet is to consume the right amount of fat, carbs, and protein to force your body to change its source of energy from carbs to fat or to reach ketosis.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Low-Carb, Low-Cost Peanut Butter Pie Recipe! (DIRTY, LAZY, KETO)
You can have a decadent dessert made with peanut butter, chocolate, cream cheese, and whipped cream and still lose weight? YOU BETCHA! At only 10g net carbs per serving – and with ingredients that..
Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 01:11 Published 1 week ago
Saudis turn to keto diet to shed lockdown pounds
More people in Saudi Arabia are embracing the Ketogenic diet plan for leaner bodies following months of being unable to exercise due to coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago
Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese - The Ultimate Keto Diet Comfort Food
Thought your favorite comfort foods were off the menu when you started the keto diet? Think again! With this recipe for Cauliflower Mac ‘N' Cheese, you no longer have to miss that cheesy, homey..
Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 01:09 Published 2 weeks ago
Tweets about this