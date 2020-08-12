Global  
 

Harry and Meghan purchase first family home in Santa Barbara

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan purchase first family home in Santa BarbaraNestled between tranquil sandy beaches and the Santa Ynez mountains, Santa Barbara has long been a magnet for wealthy celebrities intent on privacy.So it is not hard to see why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen the sun-drenched...
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Buy New Home In Santa Barbara

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Buy New Home In Santa Barbara 00:20

 The couple had moved to Southern California in stepping back from their royal duties. Suzanne Marques reports.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan secretly buy Santa Barbara home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in their first marital home in Santa Barbra since July and they plan to raise their son Archie there.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Floppy Doggo Enjoying Fast Car Ride [Video]

Floppy Doggo Enjoying Fast Car Ride

Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Santa Barbara, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "Driving down the picturesque 101 freeway from Santa Barbara, California to Los Angeles I captured this dog having the time..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:07Published
Santa Barbara County Beaches Over July 4th Weekend [Video]

Santa Barbara County Beaches Over July 4th Weekend

With the beaches in Los Angeles, Ventura and most of Orange County closed this holiday weekend, that could bring major crowds to Santa Barbara County, one of the few areas in Southern California whose..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:58Published

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Secretly Bought a Home in Santa Barbara Last Month

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly purchased their first home together in Santa Barbara. Page Six is reporting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex...
