Harry and Meghan purchase first family home in Santa Barbara
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Nestled between tranquil sandy beaches and the Santa Ynez mountains, Santa Barbara has long been a magnet for wealthy celebrities intent on privacy.So it is not hard to see why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen the sun-drenched...
Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Santa Barbara, California, USAInfo from Licensor: "Driving down the picturesque 101 freeway from Santa Barbara, California to Los Angeles I captured this dog having the time..
With the beaches in Los Angeles, Ventura and most of Orange County closed this holiday weekend, that could bring major crowds to Santa Barbara County, one of the few areas in Southern California whose..