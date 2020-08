Manoj Muntashir: Rahat Indori was a star who enlightened us Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

(Many moons ago the iconic poet and lyricist Rahat Indori told a budding, 16-year-old poet to work hard because he saw potential in the boy. The teenager, now the renowned poet-lyricist Manoj Muntashir, remembers his idol Indori, who passed away on August 11). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this