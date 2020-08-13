Global  
 

Stephenie Meyer says more Twilight books are planned

CBC.ca Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Author Stephenie Meyer is planning at least two more books in her mega-selling vampire series, she said during a recent promotional event. Meanwhile, her long-awaited book Midnight Sun sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.
Related news from verified sources

New 'Twilight' book 'Midnight Sun' sells 1M copies, claims No. 1 on USA TODAY Best-Selling Books list

 Author Stephenie Meyer's latest hit 'Midnight Sun' takes on the original 'Twilight' story from the perspective of vampire Edward Cullen.
USATODAY.com


