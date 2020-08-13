New products - Lotus Bakeries enters chocolate; Glanbia takes its SlimFast Keto range to UK; Else Nutrition claims plant-based formula "leap forward"
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () The pick of the week's new products include the debut line from fledgling child-nutrition firm Else Nutrition and animal-free ice cream Brave Robot unveiled at its first stockists.
Despite Corona, a wide range of new products and innovations will be presented at this year's CARAVAN SALON. Over 300 exhibitors will present their products in a total of ten halls. One trend this year: the compact entry-level models - the demand for self-sufficient vacations has increased...
Parents are faced with 1,750 difficult decisions in their baby's first year, according to new research.Between planning childcare, learning about formula ingredients and decorating the nursery, these..