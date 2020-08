You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources From Royal To Netflix Star: Prince Harry to star in Netflix documentary



Prince Harry is set to star in a Netflix documentary about the Paralympic Games, where he will discuss the positive impact of sport on the lives of disabled athletes. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:57 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Harry discusses sport and mental health with former Invictus Games competitors The Duke of Sussex joined a virtual chat with former Invictus Games competitors on the impact of sport on mental wellbeing and coping with lockdown.

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago





Tweets about this