Experience the power of activist art

Monday, 17 August 2020 () Like other lifestyle genres such as music and film, art is a medium through which artists speak to the world. Many art exhibitions these days are therefore not just a feast for the eyes. They also raise questions about issues in society and subsequently serve as food for thought for the audience.
Aggie Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Aggie' is a feature-length documentary that explores the nexus of art, race, and justice through the story of art collector and philanthropist Agnes "Aggie" Gund's life. Emmy-nominated director Catherine Gund focuses on her mother's journey to give...