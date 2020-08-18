7 myths about British royal family that are untrue
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Myths ranging from the Queen’s ridiculous drinking habits to Prince Charles’ eating habits, have not only been proven as absurd speculations but these have fooled many in the long run. That being said, here are 7 myths about the British royal family that are absolute lies.
We see and hear about them so often, but you might not know everything about the British Royal Family! Here are 21 fun facts about the royals. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn