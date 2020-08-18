Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7 myths about British royal family that are untrue

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Myths ranging from the Queen’s ridiculous drinking habits to Prince Charles’ eating habits, have not only been proven as absurd speculations but these have fooled many in the long run. That being said, here are 7 myths about the British royal family that are absolute lies.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: 21 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About The Royal Family

21 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About The Royal Family 04:30

 We see and hear about them so often, but you might not know everything about the British Royal Family! Here are 21 fun facts about the royals. Report by Dessentjacksonl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election [Video]

Meghan Markle to break royal tradition and vote in 2020 election

Meghan Markle will break the tradition of the British royal family and vote in the 2020 U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! [Video]

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle! Rachel Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on August 4, 1981, and turns 39. She was born in Los Angeles, California. Prior to becoming a member of the British..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary [Video]

Royal family pay tribute to British Red Cross to mark its 150th anniversary

The Queen has led the royal family in paying tribute to the British Red Crosson the eve of its 150th anniversary, describing the charity’s work as “valuedand greatly appreciated”. Since 1870, the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Tweets about this