Pete Evans selling $3.5m home in Sydney to open 'healing clinic' in Byron Bay Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans is set to leave the popular Sydney eastern suburbs with a permanent move to anti-vax hotspot Byron Bay on the cards.The 47-year-old has just listed his Malabar mansion for sale, only months... Controversial celebrity chef Pete Evans is set to leave the popular Sydney eastern suburbs with a permanent move to anti-vax hotspot Byron Bay on the cards.The 47-year-old has just listed his Malabar mansion for sale, only months... 👓 View full article

