Rexanna Keats RT @globeandmail: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit https://t.co/TmmnNqNvl2 45 seconds ago K97.5 (HipHopNC.Com) Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New Lawsuit Amid Sexual Abuse Trial https://t.co/6sBPwqx56T https://t.co/0kV3rjzTA2 54 seconds ago Power 107.5/106.3 Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New Lawsuit Amid Sexual Abuse Trial https://t.co/13oTbEmXy1 2 minutes ago Imaginary Yogi 🧘🏾‍♀️ RT @ewnupdates: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of rape https://t.co/4j3TeE6bBj https://t.co/olKmVGYBxP 2 minutes ago The Globe and Mail Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. accused of rape in new lawsuit https://t.co/TmmnNqNvl2 8 minutes ago ɇ RT @AFP: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr, already charged for groping three women, has also been accused of raping a woman in 2013, according to a ne… 14 minutes ago Rappler The actor faces new allegations from an anonymous woman, who accused him of raping her in a Manhattan hotel 7 years… https://t.co/IxZ1k7rrvr 15 minutes ago Lookingfortruth Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Rape in Civil Suit as He Awaits Groping Trial https://t.co/vbIZxkU5Lg 19 minutes ago