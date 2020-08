You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine



Three-quarters of Americans couldn't have gotten through the quarantine without their pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 cat owners (57% of whom also have a dog) looked at the various.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family



A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for £1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published 3 weeks ago NHS angel was able to hug her son after THIRTEEN weeks apart



This is the heart-warming moment a self-isolating NHS angel was able to hug her four-year-old son for the first time after being forced apart for THIRTEEN weeks. Nursing assistant Sinead Gill, 31,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on July 6, 2020

Tweets about this