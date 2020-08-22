Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBI to grill Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, ask about Rhea Chakraborty and June 13-14 intervening night

Zee News Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being probed by the CBI, which began its investigation in Mumbai on Friday (August 21, 2020). After interrogating late actor's cook Neeraj for hours, Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is under CBI scanner. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Ed questions Rumi Jaffrey; Bihar DGP defends 'aukat' jibe at Rhea: Latest updates

Ed questions Rumi Jaffrey; Bihar DGP defends 'aukat' jibe at Rhea: Latest updates 03:59

 Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant's family to hold global prayer meet on Saturday [Video]

Sushant's family to hold global prayer meet on Saturday

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday invited fans of the late actor to participate in a global prayer meet on Saturday to purge all negativity.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:22Published
Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned [Video]

Sushant death case: CBI collects documents from Mumbai police; cook questioned

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which has been handed over the responsibility to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has started its investigation in Mumbai. A CBI team questioned the late..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:44Published
Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens [Video]

Richa Chadha: This term 'outsiders' in Bollywood should be abolished, we're not some aliens

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 32:33Published

Related news from verified sources

CBI visits Sushant's home with flatmate

 Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The paparazzi recently snapped Siddharth...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: After finding no big transaction to Rhea Chakraborty's account, ED now examining withdrawals of Rs. 55 lakh over 1 year

 Apart from Rhea and her brother Showik, ED has also interrogated Rhea's business manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's manager/ friend Siddharth Pithani, his house...
Bollywood Life

CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: 'The agency will have to dip deeper for a huge revelation,' says ex-bureaucrat RVS Mani

 On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor's father KK...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Zee News

Tweets about this