CBI to grill Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani, ask about Rhea Chakraborty and June 13-14 intervening night
Saturday, 22 August 2020 () Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is being probed by the CBI, which began its investigation in Mumbai on Friday (August 21, 2020). After interrogating late actor's cook Neeraj for hours, Sushant's close friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani is under CBI scanner.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has intensified. There have been frequent developments in the case. The ED recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the actor's death. Jaffery has earlier been questioned by Mumbai Police. He...
On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his residence in Mumbai. The post-mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide. The late actor's father KK...