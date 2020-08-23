Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A cemetery': Melania Trump mocked over White House renovation

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
'A cemetery': Melania Trump mocked over White House renovationMelania Trump has been criticised online over her latest "improvements" to the White House, this time taking on the iconic Rose Garden. While it previously houses a collection of bright florals and foliage, Melania took a much more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed [Video]

Newly designed Rose Garden revealed

First Lady Melania Trump’s finished restoration of the White House Rose Garden was unveiled, Saturday, ahead of her planned RNC speech from the outdoor space next week.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published
'Don't pay attention' to Trump's words -Pelosi [Video]

'Don't pay attention' to Trump's words -Pelosi

On the sidelines of a rare Saturday House vote, U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told Americans not to pay attention to President Trump's voter suppression threats.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House [Video]

Trump bids farewell brother Robert at White House

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Friday walked down the steps of the White House North Portico as the coffin of brother Robert Trump was placed in a hearse and departed the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump’s Rose Garden Renovation Gets Torn Up On Twitter: ‘Funeral Home For White Supremacists’

Melania Trump’s Rose Garden Renovation Gets Torn Up On Twitter: ‘Funeral Home For White Supremacists’ First Lady Melania Trump revealed her renovation of the White House Rose Garden, to fairly brutal social media reviews that likened it to a "funeral home for...
Mediaite


Tweets about this