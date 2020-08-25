Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines said Tuesday it will cut more than 40,000 jobs, including 19,000 through furloughs and layoffs, in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic.

American executives said the furloughs can only be avoided if the federal government gives airlines another $25 billion to help them cover labor costs for six more months.

The airline said 23,500 employees have accepted buyouts, retired early or taken long-term leaves of absence, but that was not enough to avoid involuntary cuts. The furloughs of union workers and layoffs of management staff announced Tuesday will fall heaviest on flight attendants, with 8,100 being terminated in October.

American began the year with about 140,000 employees but expects fewer than 100,000 to remain in October.

U.S. air travel plunged 95% by April, a few weeks after the first significant coronavirus outbreaks in the United States. Passenger traffic has recovered slightly since then but remains down 70% from a year ago, and carriers say they need fewer workers.

American’s announcement comes one day after Delta Air Lines said it will furlough 1,941 pilots in October unless it reaches a cost-cutting deal with the pilots’ union.

In March, passenger airlines got $25 billion from the government to save jobs for six months, and American was the biggest beneficiary, receiving $5.8 billion. The money, and an accompanying ban on furloughs, expire after Sept. 30, although airlines and their labor unions are lobbying Congress for another $25 billion and a six-month reprieve from job cuts.

When the federal relief was approved, “it was assumed that by Sept. 30, the virus would be under control and demand for air travel would have returned. That is obviously not the case,” American...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

American Airlines to cut flights to 15 U.S. cities [Video]

American Airlines to cut flights to 15 U.S. cities

American Airlines said Thursday it plans to suspend flights to 15 U.S. airports in October as travel demand remains low as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
American Airlines' possible layoffs [Video]

American Airlines' possible layoffs

American Airlines' possible layoffs

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:04Published
American Airlines warns of potential layoffs amid pandemic [Video]

American Airlines warns of potential layoffs amid pandemic

American Airlines warns of potential layoffs amid pandemic

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:48Published

Related news from verified sources

American Airlines to conduct 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October

 American Airlines will furlough 17,500 employees and conduct 1,500 layoffs on the management side come Oct. 1, the carrier told employees Tuesday. "Today is the...
bizjournals

American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October

 The airline, which is struggling with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pandemic, said flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing...
Newsday

The coronavirus outbreak has triggered unprecedented mass layoffs and furloughs. Here are the major companies that have announced they are downsizing their workforces.

 The travel industry continues to take a significant hit with Delta and American Airlines cutting thousands of jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Business Insider


Tweets about this

spacapper

NotSureTellMe RT @CBS12: Flight attendants will bear the heaviest cuts, with 8,100 losing their jobs. https://t.co/ugDc1yFKiO 58 seconds ago

dennis_onken

DENNIS ONKEN American Airlines plans to cut 19,000 jobs unless it gets more U.S. aid https://t.co/zkGFGnfIXM 1 minute ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: American Airlines says it will eliminate 19,000 jobs in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in travel because of the pan… 7 minutes ago

TheWahooo

Mozzarella Fella RT @KRBCnews: American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October https://t.co/PqdOQujGAd 9 minutes ago

docbjarnold

Dwight (Doc) Arnold RT @fox4kc: American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October https://t.co/vcYFifkX9n 17 minutes ago

BASSA_2000

BASSA American Airlines plans 19,000 job cuts after U.S. aid ends - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/U2q0Svu7g0 17 minutes ago

KRBCnews

KRBC News American Airlines plans 19,000 furloughs, layoffs in October https://t.co/PqdOQujGAd 18 minutes ago

klstnews

KLST TV American Airlines said Tuesday it will eliminate 19,000 jobs in October as it struggles with a sharp downturn in tr… https://t.co/Y2hIn4zPJw 18 minutes ago