Princess Diana was also 'People's Princess'

Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Princess Diana was one of the most iconic and renowned figures of the 20th Century. Her extravagant and extraordinary life not only humanized the pre-existing notions around the British Monarchy, but it also created a revolutionary movement solely dedicated towards the welfare of the community.
The anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death follows a turbulent timefor her sons the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The princess waskilled in a car crash 23 years ago on August 31 1997 when William and Harrywere only 15 and 12.
It has been 23 years since Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris, France, but well-wishers from around the world keep paying tributes to the Princess of Hearts outside Kensington Palace in..
A statue commissioned by the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex to paytribute to their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed on whatwould have been her 60th birthday. The statue was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published