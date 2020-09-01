White House public tours to resume Sept. 12 with COVID rules Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )





Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five, and for just a few hours a day, the first lady's office announced Tuesday. The number of visitors will also be capped.



“In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials,” the White House said.



All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.



Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground to guide guests during check-in, and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.



National Park Service workers, U.S. Secret Service officers and staff from the White House visitors office along the tour route will wear face coverings and gloves, and encourage social distancing while interacting with guests.



Tours will be allowed only on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, the White House said.



