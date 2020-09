Mural to Sarah Hegazi to be revealed in Brighton on Saturday, September 5 Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A mural is to be revealed for Egyptian human rights activist Sarah Hegazi in front of the 30 Grand Parade building, which crosses with Morley Street, on Saturday, September 5 from 12pm. ... 👓 View full article

