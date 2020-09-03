Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jacinda Ardern reveals how she's planning to celebrate Clarke this Father's Day

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Jacinda Ardern reveals how she's planning to celebrate Clarke this Father's DayIf you're a parent, you know celebrating Father's Day with your own dad can often gets overlooked - and the Prime Minister has admitted she's no exception.Speaking to Fletch, Vaughan and Megan on ZM, she revealed she's been too...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Tech (International) - Published
News video: This Father's Day gift is the gift that keeps on giving

This Father's Day gift is the gift that keeps on giving 01:08

 Photos have become mainstream with social media, but a tangible photo still holds a unique place in our hearts.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day' [Video]

NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Little Girls Sings Song For Her Dad on Father's Day [Video]

Little Girls Sings Song For Her Dad on Father's Day

This little girl announced that she wanted to sing for her dad on Father's Day. She took out her pink guitar and sat on the couch next to her dad. She strummed the guitar and sang, "Daddy is my best..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor [Video]

Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor

A North Carolina father is reeling after his 5-year-old boy was killed by their neighbor for no apparent reason. According to Newser, the shocking murder of Cannon Hinnant by Darrius Sessoms came just..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Tweets about this