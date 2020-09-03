Jacinda Ardern reveals how she's planning to celebrate Clarke this Father's Day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago Little Girls Sings Song For Her Dad on Father's Day



This little girl announced that she wanted to sing for her dad on Father's Day. She took out her pink guitar and sat on the couch next to her dad. She strummed the guitar and sang, "Daddy is my best.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:39 Published 2 weeks ago Father At A Loss For Why His Child Was Executed By Nextdoor Neighbor



A North Carolina father is reeling after his 5-year-old boy was killed by their neighbor for no apparent reason. According to Newser, the shocking murder of Cannon Hinnant by Darrius Sessoms came just.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this