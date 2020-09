You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Severe Storms Cause Damage Around Tri-State Area



Storms took down trees and power lines in Connecticut on Thursday, and more than 28,000 people across the state were without power at one point; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago PG&E Cuts Power To San Jose Neighborhood After Transformer Blows



A San Jose neighborhood that lost power is hoping it doesn't get stuck in the dark again. Maria Medina reports, the mayor is accusing PG&E if lying to customers about the reason for the outage. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:02 Published 3 weeks ago Thousands Still Without Power Over A Week After Tropical Storm Isaias



The power struggle continues for thousands of customers across the tri-state area more than a week after Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:31 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this