Kangana Ranaut must apologise for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK remark', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut
Sunday, 6 September 2020 () Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (September 6) refused to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut and said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra and then he will think of doing the same to the Bollywood actress.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 4 reacted over Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut remark on Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He supported Kangana by opposing Raut's statement. "We are standing with Kangana Ranaut and we are with Sushant's family. The enquiry...
Arunachal Pradesh families allege 5 men were kidnapped by Chinese PLA troops; Donald Trump offers help on India, China border standoff, calls situation 'nasty'; Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister..