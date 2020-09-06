Global  
 

Kangana Ranaut must apologise for her 'Mumbai feels like PoK remark', says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Zee News Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (September 6) refused to apologise to actress Kangana Ranaut and said that Kangana should apologise to Maharashtra and then he will think of doing the same to the Bollywood actress.
