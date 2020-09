WeWoreWhat influencer contracts Covid 19 on Hamptons holiday Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After holidaying during the global COVID-19 pandemic, a US-based fashion influencer has tested positive to the virus following a trip to the Hamptons. WeWoreWhat founder Danielle Bernstein, shared her diagnosis with her 2.5 million followers.

