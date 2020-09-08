Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka molested me, says Rhea Chakraborty in her complaint to Mumbai Police
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday (September 7) filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the actor's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital over what she claimed a "bogus medical prescription" to help Sushant procure medicines to treat anxiety.
A court here on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda to four days' NCB custody till September 9.
Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer on September 07 held a press conference over Rhea Chakraborty's complaint that she filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh. He said that the complaint filed..
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi hospital and others have been booked under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and... DNA Also reported by •Zee News •Mid-Day •Indian Express
