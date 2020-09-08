Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka molested me, says Rhea Chakraborty in her complaint to Mumbai Police

Zee News Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty on Monday (September 7) filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the actor's sister Priyanka Singh and Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital over what she claimed a "bogus medical prescription" to help Sushant procure medicines to treat anxiety. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Rhea's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda taken for medical test

Rhea's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda taken for medical test 00:49

 A court here on Saturday sent late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and his house manager Samuel Miranda to four days' NCB custody till September 9. #RheaChakraborty #SushantSinghRajput

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station

Actor Rhea Chakraborty left Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after more than 5 hours. Rhea has lodged a complaint to file an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and others for..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty called back tomorrow, interrogation will continue: NCB

Mutha Ashok Jain, Deputy DG, South-Western Region, NCB on September 07 informed that Rhea Chakraborty, who today also summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau, has been sent back to her home and she has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published
Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh [Video]

Rhea's complaint against Sushant's sister is offence itself: Vikas Singh

Vikas Singh, Sushant's father's lawyer on September 07 held a press conference over Rhea Chakraborty's complaint that she filed against Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh. He said that the complaint filed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against SSR's sister Priyanka over bogus prescription

 Earlier in the day, Rhea appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second consecutive day in connection with the ongoing probe into a possible...
Bollywood Life

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty files complaint against media persons – know why

 Yesterday, Rhea did not step out of her car and directly reached the Santacruz Police Station to lodge a complaint against the media persons.
Bollywood Life

Rhea Chakraborty alleges molestation and sexual misconduct, FIR registered against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister

 Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh, Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi hospital and others have been booked under sections of IPC and Narcotic Drugs and...
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsMid-DayIndian Express

Tweets about this

Sharma1234Singh

trips RT @Soumyadipta: This video is circulating for more than five hours. But no journalist or Bollywood influencer have spoken about it. Do you… 15 seconds ago

SamaraR86622957

Samara Reddy RT @barandbench: Rhea says "He (Sushant Singh Rajput) would only take medicines his sister (Priyanka Singh) was prescribing him". Rhea list… 49 seconds ago

chirags0605

Chirag Shah RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka molested me, says Rhea in her complaint to Mumbai Police https://t.co/q1MbE9tyJ… 2 minutes ago

Saikris98613493

Sai krishna RT @ANI: Maharashtra: Actor Rhea Chakraborty leaves Bandra Police Station in Mumbai. Rhea has lodged a complaint for filing of FIR against… 3 minutes ago

ahona_sengupta

Ahona Sengupta RT @DebayanDictum: Sushant Singh Rajput died 5 days after his sister made a doctor prescribe medicines without consultation: Rhea Chakrabo… 5 minutes ago

trrajeshtvpm

TR Rajesh RT @LiveLawIndia: Actress Rhea Chakraborty files a complaint with Mumbai Police, accusing Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and… 5 minutes ago

NandBahukhandi

नन्द किशोर बहुखंडी @ZeeNewsEnglish What a nautanki by lady killer of Sushant Singh Rajput? Who will believe you? Now Rhea knows very w… https://t.co/lIDLYx5QHH 6 minutes ago

DebayanDictum

Debayan Roy Sushant Singh Rajput died 5 days after his sister made a doctor prescribe medicines without consultation: Rhea Cha… https://t.co/MF3zcaQMxK 7 minutes ago