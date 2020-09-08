|
Barty opts out of French Open title defense amid pandemic
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty has prioritized her health over her status as women's tennis No. 1 by opting out of a second Grand Slam event during the coronavirus pandemic, this time skipping a title defense at the French Open.
After pulling out of the U.S. Open, which is being contested in New York without crowds, Barty has also decided against traveling to Europe for a clay court tournament in Rome and the rescheduled French Open from Sept. 27 because of concerns over COVID-19. She has indicated she may not play competitively again until 2021.
The 24-year-old Australian said it was a tough decision, particularly because Roland Garros is where she captured her first major title last year.
“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly,” Barty said in a statement Tuesday. “I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament.”
The statement was issued within hours of French Open organizers saying spectators would be allowed at the tournament despite a growing number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Barty cited potential health risks associated with COVID-19 and her interrupted preparation as the main reasons for pulling out of the tournaments. She hasn't been able to practice with her coach, Craig Tyzzer, recently because of domestic border closures within Australia. Barty lives in Queensland, which has become Australia's hub for professional sports during the pandemic, and Tyzzer lives interstate.
Parts of Australia are in lockdown amid a second wave of the coronavirus that has lifted the country's death toll from the disease to 770. COVID-19 has killed nearly 190,000 Americans and more than 30,000 people in France, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.
