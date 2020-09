Vane Solorio RT @AureliaBAILLY: Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India #AFP https://t.co/EuryAJIIpu 📷 Pawan Sharma https://t.co/l9BsnYSGV1 19 minutes ago James Aparicio RT @zetacompa: Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India https://t.co/Go2HIH3Ikl 28 minutes ago anna sanfilippo RT @ewnupdates: Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India https://t.co/rrwKhwI7fg https://t.co/KcSm6uaoBl 1 hour ago Eyewitness News Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India https://t.co/rrwKhwI7fg https://t.co/KcSm6uaoBl 1 hour ago FreakingAwesome Radio Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India https://t.co/8L7y92JJca Source: EWN 1 hour ago Lafayette RT @AFPphoto: Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India #AFP https://t.co/8vC3wDS9fr 📷 Pawan Sharma https://t.co/lI9e1wYTbI 1 hour ago Business News Taj Mahal To Reopen Even As Virus Rages In India https://t.co/iXxhLYMOBq 1 hour ago Ratnakar Taj Mahal to reopen even as covid-19 cases continue to rise in India @TajMahal #TajMahal https://t.co/6fNbyTt6lU 2 hours ago