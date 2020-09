'You can't strangle...': Kangana Ranaut gets support from Haryana minister



Actor Kangana Ranaut received support from Haryana Home minister Anil Vij amid her face-off with Maharashtra government. After Ranaut said that she fears Mumbai Police more than 'movie mafia goons',.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:18 Published 4 days ago

‘More scared of Mumbai police than movie mafia goons’: Kangana Ranaut



Actor Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the Mumbai police in her latest tweet. She said that she felt more scared of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia goons. Kangana demanded that she be.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:38 Published 1 week ago