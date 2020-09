You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Voters Say a Candidate’s Push for In-Person or Virtual Schooling Could Have Effect on the Election



Roughly a third of voters say that a political candidate pushing for students to return to the classroom, are much less likely to vote for them. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published on August 20, 2020 Kamala Harris scripts history, nominated as Democrat Vice Presidential candidate | Oneindia News



As the battle to the US Presidential elections is inching closer, formal nominations of the candidates is mounting excitement. After Joe Biden now his running mate Kamala Devi Harris has formally.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:38 Published on August 20, 2020 US polls: Kamala Harris' uncle on her Indian roots, views on Kashmir, CAA



Kamala Harris' uncle spoke to Hindustan Times' Rezaul Laskar about his niece's selection as the Vice Presidential candidate by US President-hopeful Joe Biden. A day earlier, Biden, the Democratic.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:43 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this