Captain Tom Moore reveals he was caught speeding aged 98 Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old British war veteran recently knighted by the Queen, told Piers Morgan he was caught driving over the speed limit and had to attend a speed awareness course when he was 98 years old.

