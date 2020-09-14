Ariana Castillo @spaceandweather me but with chicken salad 😍 I always have some to eat just plain or in a lettuce wrap or bell pepp… https://t.co/2tBpl2IdDA 1 hour ago CrunchRock I really liked shake shack so I made a bootleg version with Florida free range grass fed beef, tomatoes, butter let… https://t.co/WC18qqDVAp 2 days ago RainyBea I like my salad to be fresh and green! The company Bowery Farming created a new lettuce with crunch.#HMGT4702 https://t.co/K6C4lDzLAp 5 days ago David Krane RT @GVteam: Modern indoor farming company @BoweryFarming introduces Crispy Leaf, a new lettuce with a crunch – https://t.co/dH2QRNYrUa 6 days ago Brian Altano @TMHAX Keeps the tomato juice from sogging up the meat and - in conjunction with the lettuce - creates a fresh and… https://t.co/EWhtKtmlqY 6 days ago 𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑜𝓉 @kurai3000 lettuce adds crunch with no backlash or fallout ❤️✨ 6 days ago GV Modern indoor farming company @BoweryFarming introduces Crispy Leaf, a new lettuce with a crunch – https://t.co/dH2QRNYrUa 6 days ago nycdeb RT @modparlfood: While it has its uses and gives great crunch, is there anything in the world with less taste than iceberg lettuce? #rhetor… 1 week ago