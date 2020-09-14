Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A New Lettuce With Crunch

NYTimes.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Bowery Farming’s Crispy Leaf lends texture to dishes that can use it, like salads and tacos.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Schools: The New Normal | NY Districts To Get Full Aid This Month, But Problems Remain Across State [Video]

Schools: The New Normal | NY Districts To Get Full Aid This Month, But Problems Remain Across State

Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s administration says it will not withhold 20% of the aid due this month. So, a money crunch has been delayed, but there are still worries. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:59Published
Patrick Mahomes' new cereal flying off store shelves [Video]

Patrick Mahomes' new cereal flying off store shelves

Fans of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes snapped up boxes of his new cereal, which went on sale at HyVee stores Thursday.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:09Published
Google launches Kormo app in India to help people find jobs [Video]

Google launches Kormo app in India to help people find jobs

Tech giant Google has expanded its employment application - Kormo Jobs - to India as it is looking forward for helping millions of Indians to land entry-level jobs. According to Tech Crunch, the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this

arianaelena97

Ariana Castillo @spaceandweather me but with chicken salad 😍 I always have some to eat just plain or in a lettuce wrap or bell pepp… https://t.co/2tBpl2IdDA 1 hour ago

crunch_rock

CrunchRock I really liked shake shack so I made a bootleg version with Florida free range grass fed beef, tomatoes, butter let… https://t.co/WC18qqDVAp 2 days ago

bea_rainy

RainyBea I like my salad to be fresh and green! The company Bowery Farming created a new lettuce with crunch.#HMGT4702 https://t.co/K6C4lDzLAp 5 days ago

kraneland

David Krane RT @GVteam: Modern indoor farming company @BoweryFarming introduces Crispy Leaf, a new lettuce with a crunch – https://t.co/dH2QRNYrUa 6 days ago

agentbizzle

Brian Altano @TMHAX Keeps the tomato juice from sogging up the meat and - in conjunction with the lettuce - creates a fresh and… https://t.co/EWhtKtmlqY 6 days ago

ELLIET0ME

𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑜𝓉 @kurai3000 lettuce adds crunch with no backlash or fallout ❤️✨ 6 days ago

GVteam

GV Modern indoor farming company @BoweryFarming introduces Crispy Leaf, a new lettuce with a crunch – https://t.co/dH2QRNYrUa 6 days ago

nycdeb

nycdeb RT @modparlfood: While it has its uses and gives great crunch, is there anything in the world with less taste than iceberg lettuce? #rhetor… 1 week ago