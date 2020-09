The Conversation: Why Kim Kardashian's new maternity shapewear is bad for women Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Controversy has erupted in recent days over the launch of Kim Kardashian West's new range of maternity shapewear .Available online from today, the products are part of Kardashian West's existing shapewear brand, SKIMS.These sorts... Controversy has erupted in recent days over the launch of Kim Kardashian West's new range of maternity shapewear .Available online from today, the products are part of Kardashian West's existing shapewear brand, SKIMS.These sorts... πŸ‘“ View full article