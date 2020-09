France's Mademoiselle Desserts invests to meet post-Covid demand Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Mademoiselle Desserts Group, the France-based frozen bakery supplier, has announced how it plans to meet an expected increase in demand for its products post-Covid. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this