Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
• Lifestyle •
Beauty
Entertainment
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Lifestyle News
>
Saskatoon man gets vintage typewriter as gift from Tom Hanks
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Saskatoon man gets vintage typewriter as gift from Tom Hanks
Friday, 18 September 2020 (
6 days ago
)
Movie star Tom Hanks has sent a special gift to a Saskatoon man who repairs typewriters.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Shooting of Breonna Taylor
Coronavirus disease 2019
YouTube
Zoom Video Communications
Louisville, Kentucky
Joe Biden
Republican Party
Supreme Court of the United States
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Breonna Taylor Protests
Belarus
Events
Brandon Leake
George Clooney
Tyler Herro
WORTH WATCHING
Trump again refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses election
Twitter, Facebook face Thailand legal battle
Two police officers shot during Louisville protests
Cindy McCain Formally Endorses Joe Biden