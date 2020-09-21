Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India's low-cost COVID test 'Feluda'

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
As experts stress the need to increase testing in high rates, the Tata group has become the first in the country to launch an innovative COVID test, which uses novel CRISPR technology to work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Major Developments In The Works For Rapid Coronavirus Testing

Major Developments In The Works For Rapid Coronavirus Testing 02:00

 Major developments are in the works for rapid COVID testing, which experts say is crucial to reopening the economy safely. New tests promise to get results back within hours or even seconds; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

College/University COVID counts [Video]

College/University COVID counts

Colleges and universities across the country are responding to the pandemic in dramatically different ways. Some schools ban students from on-campus housing and classes if they refuse to take a COVID..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 04:32Published
United Rolling Out Coronavirus Testing Program For Flyers [Video]

United Rolling Out Coronavirus Testing Program For Flyers

The testing plan for passengers starts Oct. 15.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:28Published
Airline Rolls Out Rapid COVID Test For Flights To Hawaii [Video]

Airline Rolls Out Rapid COVID Test For Flights To Hawaii

United Airlines is rolling out a rapid COVID test in San Francisco. If it works there, United hopes to offer testing options at its major hubs across the country, Kris Van Cleave reports (2:13). WCCO 4..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

India's low-cost Covid test 'Feluda': How it works

 As experts stress the need to increase testing in high rates, the Tata group has become the first in the country to launch an innovative COVID test, which uses...
IndiaTimes

Feluda, first CRISPR COVID-19 test, what is it and how it works: Explained

 The commercial launch of 'Feluda', the Tata CRISPR COVID-19 test, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has been approved by the Drugs...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this