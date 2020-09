Spirit of budo returns Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Japan Foundation is bringing back "The Spirit Of Budo: The History Of Japan's Martial Arts" to exhibit at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Burapha University in Chon Buri, from tomorrow to Oct 25. 👓 View full article

