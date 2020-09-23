Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry and Meghan lookalikes reveal Megxit has made it hard to find work

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan lookalikes reveal Megxit has made it hard to find workTimes are tough for Harry and Meghan lookalikes.Royal doppelgangers who have been paid for impersonating the couple say it's been hard to find work since Megxit, according to The Sun.They had the whole act nailed from Meghan's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Royal Box - Published
News video: Harry and Meghan's political statements are risky in the US

Harry and Meghan's political statements are risky in the US 01:34

 As Harry and Meghan continue to be political in their statements in the US ahead of the election, Eric Schiffer, a reputation and brand consultant in California, warned they risked putting off 40% of Americans. However, he noted that as Donald Trump is far less popular outside the US, they may not...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Report: Urging Americans to Vote Violated Meghan and Harry’s Agreement With Queen, Say Royal Aides [Video]

Report: Urging Americans to Vote Violated Meghan and Harry’s Agreement With Queen, Say Royal Aides

According to royal aides, Meghan and Harry’s video urging Americans to vote may be a violation of their agreement with the queen. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
What do we know about Harry and Meghan's mega deal with Netflix? [Video]

What do we know about Harry and Meghan's mega deal with Netflix?

Harry and Meghan have signed a deal with Netflix, the streaming giant, to produce documentaries, scripted series and feature films. We know the couple has previously worked with big names like Oprah..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:04Published

Tweets about this