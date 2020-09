The Metropolitan Opera keeps its doors closed for another year, expects return next September Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

The Metropolitan Opera will skip an entire season for the first time in its nearly 140-year history. The company intends to return from the pandemic layoff next September with its first presentation of a Black composer, Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this