Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'interfering' in US politics

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'interfering' in US politicsHarry and Meghan have been criticised for "interfering" in US politics after speaking out about the upcoming presidential election.They told voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" amid what Meghan called...
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Meghan and Harry urge Americans to vote

Meghan and Harry urge Americans to vote 01:10

 Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into political territory where British royals traditionally do not venture.

TRENDING: Harry & Megan Vote Against Hate [Video]

TRENDING: Harry & Megan Vote Against Hate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle express their thoughts on hate speech, also encourage to vote.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:18Published
Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Thing... [Video]

Prince Harry Talks About Voting and Confesses to This One Thing...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were featured as a part of the Time 100 and used their platform to encourage people to vote. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:56Published
Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors [Video]

Meghan Markle denies collaborating with Finding Freedom authors

Meghan Markle's lawyers have denied she collaborated with the authors of a new book about her life with British royal Prince Harry at a court hearing in London on Monday

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published

