Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash for 'interfering' in US politics
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Harry and Meghan have been criticised for "interfering" in US politics after speaking out about the upcoming presidential election.They told voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity" amid what Meghan called...
