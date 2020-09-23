Global  
 

Leading CCMA Awards nominee Tenille Townes on 'silver lining' of a strange year

CBC.ca Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Grande Prairie, Alta., singer-songwriter Tenille Townes leads the nominations at this weekend's Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Townes will be watching from Nashville but says her heart will be back home.
