Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam no more; Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman and others mourn demise Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

SP Balasubrahmanyam has sung songs in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam movies. In fact, he has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages reportedly. The singer has been showered with several awards and honours in his illustrious singing career. πŸ‘“ View full article