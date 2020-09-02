World Literacy Day 2020 celebrated on 8th September: What's the significance, history & theme
September 8 marks the celebration of International Literacy Day and this year’s theme focuses on the ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.’ The theme has been kept in..
Labor Day Highlights Importance Of Essential Workers Keeping Country Moving Throughout Pandemic
CBS2's Kevin Rincon looks back on the history of the holiday in New York City.
Couple celebrate their 50th anniversary doing the milk round together
A loving couple have celebrated a staggering half a century running a milk round together - by delivering their 10th million pint. Sprightly Maureen, 83, and Derek Clancy 84, have devoted 50 years..
MAHENDER GORIGANTI Daughter’s Day 2020: Date, history https://t.co/3PrT4U1Dmg via @IndianExpress Abrhamic porkisam selling SCUMf… https://t.co/O1dvqInzJM 16 minutes ago
Desi Fashion- Chic Daughter’s Day 2020: Date, history and importance of the day https://t.co/kNlceDjE8r 26 minutes ago