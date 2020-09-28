'Music brings us together': Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards
Monday, 28 September 2020 () Brett Kissel emerged as one of the big winners at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards on Sunday. He took home three awards: male artist, fan's choice and album of the year for Now or Never, while acknowledging this was a celebration in the most difficult of times.
Sitting down exclusively with ET Canada’s Graeme O’Neil, Don Amero talks representing Indigenous people in the Canadian country music industry. Plus, the singer says he’s honoured to perform at this year’s CCMA Awards, airing Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Global.