620 CKRM RT @dfriend: "Music brings us all together... It gives us strength. It gives us hope." @BrettKissel emerges a big winner at the country mu… 26 minutes ago David Friend "Music brings us all together... It gives us strength. It gives us hope." @BrettKissel emerges a big winner at the… https://t.co/GbPlal8NPR 50 minutes ago Connie Jack RT @RedDeerAdvocate: ‘Music brings us together’: Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards https://t.co/TtJYfAl4fL 2 hours ago Red Deer Advocate ‘Music brings us together’: Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards https://t.co/TtJYfAl4fL 2 hours ago CTV Edmonton 'Music brings us together': Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards https://t.co/F23c3OTF9e 3 hours ago 140 Records 'Music brings us together': Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards - Powell River Peak https://t.co/IFyqrZWSrE 8 hours ago Music shrae 'Music brings us together': Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards - Powell River Peak https://t.co/ExXmStfQTV 9 hours ago The Dutch Cajonist 'Music brings us together': Country stars find unity and hope at CCMA Awards - Powell River Peak https://t.co/nUWrPe2EGq 11 hours ago