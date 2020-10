'Yabba-Dabba-Doo!': 'The Flintstones' turn 60 Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

The first animated sitcom series ever to have a prime-time slot on American TV — "The Flintstones" was an immediate hit and never completely disappeared. 👓 View full article

