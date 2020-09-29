Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID scare

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Health inspectors in Greece said Tuesday that an emergency docking order for a cruise ship near Athens can now be lifted after crew members suspected of having been infected with COVID-19 tested negative.

The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6, carrying more than 1,500 people, was rerouted from a Greek island cruise and ordered to sail to the port of Piraeus after sample testing of the crew indicated that 12 staff were positive for coronavirus but asymptomatic.

Gkikas Magiorkinis, a member of the government's pandemic expert committee, said that all 12 crew members tested negative Tuesday, using rapid and confirmatory tests, along with 24 other people they had come into contact with.

"So there is now no concern over this particular cruise ship. We also tested surfaces on the ship and all surfaces tested are negative,” Magiorkinis told reporters.

Officials at the Merchant Marine Ministry said the cruise ship would remain in Piraeus, near the Greek capital, overnight. The ship was expected to continue its journey Wednesday after port authorities had received formal notification of the health inspection.

The vessel, operated by TUI Cruises, has 922 passengers and 666 crew members on board and began its trip late Sunday from the port of Iraklio, on the island of Crete.

Passengers had undergone coronavirus tests before boarding.

Greece has seen a rise in confirmed COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, registering 416 new ones on Tuesday and 5 new deaths. More than half of the new infections were in the greater Athens region, which has become the main hotspot in the country.

Greece has seen over 18,000 infections and 388 confirmed virus-related deaths, but experts say all figures undercount the true toll of the pandemic due to missed cases and limited...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Things You Won't Be Able to Do On Cruises Post Covid-19 [Video]

Some Things You Won't Be Able to Do On Cruises Post Covid-19

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a no sail order, a 14-day quarantine of thousands of people and harrowing stories of cruise ship workers confined to their tiny living..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published
Cruise ship tourism losses to $100 million [Video]

Cruise ship tourism losses to $100 million

Cruise ship cancellations amid the Coronavirus pandemic have cost the region more than $100 million in lost economic activity, according to the Port of San Diego.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:00Published
Around the World in 90 Seconds: August 3, 2020 [Video]

Around the World in 90 Seconds: August 3, 2020

The World Health Organization says more research is needed as it looks into the origins of COVID-19. In Afghanistan, the Islamic State Group continued its assault on a prison where several fighters are..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Greece clears cruise ship cleared to sail on after Covid scare

 Health inspectors in Greece say an emergency docking order for a cruise ship near Athens can be lifted after crew members suspected of being infected with...
Belfast Telegraph

Greece tests more cruise ship crew amid Covid outbreak

 Health inspectors in Greece are carrying out additional Covid-19 tests on crew members of a cruise ship with more than 1,500 people on board, ordering the ship...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

CBS2Boise

CBS2 News Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID-19 scare https://t.co/HD0MOkUijZ https://t.co/ZoyG0qRVRf 12 minutes ago

News4SA

News 4 San Antonio Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID-19 scare https://t.co/okoclXRKw6 https://t.co/EiohZmdOua 31 minutes ago

CruiseNewsHeds

1stHeadlines ABC News: Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID scare . More #Cruise #news - https://t.co/O9urOzcO5D 33 minutes ago

MsMediaBeth

👑👑👑👑MsMediaBeth👑👑👑👑 RT @ElenaBec: Cruise ship in #Greece cleared to go after #coronavirus scare for 12 crew members turned out to be false positives. #COVID1… 34 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 UPDATE: Greece: Cruise ship cleared to go after COVID scare https://t.co/odbRuiBIIm 54 minutes ago

DTNBreakingNews

DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Greece clears cruise ship cleared to sail on after Covid scare 1 hour ago

michaelhoney_

Michael Honey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 #FBPE RT @globalbreaking_: 🚨Global Breaking. Greece clears cruise ship cleared to sail on after Covid scare: The vessel, operated by Tui Cruises,… 2 hours ago

globalbreaking_

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS 🚨Global Breaking. Greece clears cruise ship cleared to sail on after Covid scare: The vessel, operated by Tui Cruis… https://t.co/C735qcK5uP 2 hours ago