Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000 workers in its parks division in California and Florida.

Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers but they ranged from salaried employees to hourly workers, Disney officials said.

Disney’s parks closed last spring as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened this summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen as the company awaits guidance from the state of California.

In a letter to employees, Josh DÁmaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Product, said California's “unwillingness to lift restrictions that would allow Disneyland to reopen" exacerbated the situation for the company.

DÁmaro said his management team had worked hard to try to avoid layoffs. They had cut expenses, suspended projects and modified operations but it wasn’t enough given limits on the number of people allowed into the park because of social distancing restrictions and other pandemic-related measures, he said.

“As heartbreaking as it is to take this action, this is the only feasible option we have in light of the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business, including limited capacity due to physical distancing requirements and the continued uncertainty regarding the duration of the pandemic,” he said.

Disney officials said the company would provide severance packages for the employees, where appropriate, and also offer other services to help workers with job placement.

Disney officials didn't offer a breakdown of the layoffs between the Florida and California operations. Walt Disney World in Florida has around 77,000 employees, while the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor | THR News [Video]

Disney Parks Chief Wants Clearance to Reopen From Governor | THR News

The Walt Disney Co.'s parks chief on Tuesday made it clear to Gov. Gavin Newsom that the company wants clearance to reopen the Disneyland Resort now.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:14Published
Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021 [Video]

Walt Disney World plans on reopening one of its water parks spring 2021

Disney is planning on reopening one of its two water parks next year.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:18Published
Florida gym moves workouts outdoors [Video]

Florida gym moves workouts outdoors

Some gyms are also looking to make people feel safe again by moving the workout outdoors. Some Orange Theory Fitness locations in Palm Beach, Florida are moving into local parks.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

 Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, The Walt Disney Co. said Tuesday it planned to lay off 28,000...
CTV News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida

Covid-19 coronavirus: Disney to lay off 28,000 at its parks in California, Florida Squeezed by limits on attendance at its theme parks and other restrictions due to the pandemic, the Walt Disney Co. said today that it planned to lay off 28,000...
New Zealand Herald

Alert: Disney to lay off around 28,000 workers at its parks in California and Florida due to pandemic.

 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney to lay off around 28,000 workers at its parks in California and Florida due to pandemic.
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this