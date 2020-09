Berlinale film festival founder had significant Nazi-era role: study Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The founding director of Germany's top film festival had a major role in implementing Nazi film-making policy, a new study has shown. Berlinale director Alfred Bauer later tried to cover up his Nazi-era activities. 👓 View full article

