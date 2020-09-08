Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: History, importance and significance

Indian Express Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World Literacy Day 2020 celebrated on 8th September: What's the significance, history & theme [Video]

World Literacy Day 2020 celebrated on 8th September: What's the significance, history & theme

September 8 marks the celebration of International Literacy Day and this year’s theme focuses on the ‘Literacy teaching and learning in the Covid-19 crisis and beyond.’ The theme has been kept in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published

Tweets about this

atin_b02

Atin Banerjee, Business Coach & Career Mentor Gandhi Jayanti 2020: History, importance and significance https://t.co/0DmACjOsUg 12 minutes ago

newsblogindia

News Headlines Gandhi Jayanti 2020: History, importance and significance https://t.co/qVdxBPdLdG 42 minutes ago