Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

French Open bubble not a real bubble, but Paris off-limits

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
So many in tennis love their annual French Open visit to the City of Lights for reasons that have nothing to do with tennis.

This year, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic — cases have been rising in France — players, coaches and others are not getting the chance to sightsee or stroll, eat at their favorite brasserie or enjoy a croissant at a sidewalk cafe during the 15-day tournament that ends Oct. 11.

Or as Karolina Pliskova, the No. 2-seeded woman at Roland Garros, lamented: “Maybe I miss, a little, shopping. But that can wait, I guess.”

It has to. Because here is how the situation was described by 2014 Wimbledon doubles champion Vasek Pospisil, who recently teamed with Novak Djokovic to launch an association to represent players: “The only place you can go is the hotel.”

Well, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. They can go to the tournament site. And they can go to the separate practice site.

But that’s about it. They're essentially “stuck in the bubble,” in Pospisil's words — although it actually isn't really a bubble at all, at least not like those far stricter setups for the NBA and NHL postseasons, for example.

There are two official hotels in Paris, and players have noticed other folks being there despite no connection to the French Open, which British player Dan Evans said made him “a little nervous.”

“Anyone can kind of walk in,” said Mackie McDonald, the 2016 NCAA champion in singles and doubles for UCLA who lost to 12-time champion Rafael Nadal in the second round at Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

“When I arrived at the U.S. Open, it literally felt like you were escorted, and there was security right there. When I first arrived (in Paris), I got out of the car and I was expecting kind of the same thing ... and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov

Bopanna, living in bubbles, chasing slam glory with Shapovalov 20:04

 Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna has experienced three different bio bubbles over the last one month, the latest being in Paris. In this chat with HT ahead of the 2020 French Open, India's highest ranked player talks about the difference in the bubbles, hitting his straps quickly after a long break by...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury [Video]

Serena Williams Withdraws From French Open After Achilles Injury

CNN reports that Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open. Williams is suffering from an Achilles injury. The withdrawal comes ahead of her scheduled second round match against Tsvetana..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:28Published
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? [Video]

Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title?

Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title. Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open. Nadal has an unparalleled record at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open [Video]

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Serena Williams barred from staying at Paris flat for French Open

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

French Open bubble not a real bubble, but Paris off-limits

 So many in tennis love their annual French Open visit to the City of Lights for reasons that have nothing to do with tennis
Newsday


Tweets about this

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines USA Today - Tennis: French Open bubble not a real bubble, but Paris off-limits. More #tennis news: https://t.co/axHoJyvkBY 28 minutes ago