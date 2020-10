Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi attends prayer meet at Gandhi Smriti



The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 13 hours ago

‘Grave injustice to farmers’: Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi over farm laws



Congress president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Modi government and said that a grave injustice is being done to farmers of the nation. Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:26 Published 18 hours ago