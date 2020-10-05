Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

SeattlePI.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Gamma stalled just north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday after lashing the resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds and drenching the states of Tabasco and Chiapas with a deluge that killed at least 6 people and forced thousands from their homes.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Delta formed on Monday and expected to become a hurricane endangering the Cayman Islands and Cuba on a path into the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Delta is forecast to become a hurricane with winds around 100 mph before making landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast around Friday.

Mexico's civil defense agency said in a statement that four of the deaths blamed on Gamma, including two children, were in Chiapas, where a landslide on a mountainous slope buried their home. The other two deaths were in Tabasco state, where one person was dragged away by the water and another drowned..

Gamma, along with cold fronts, combined over the weekend to cause extreme rains in parts of the Yucatan Peninsula and Chiapas, affecting more than half a million people. The hardest-hit state was Tabasco, where more than 3,400 were evacuated to shelters.

The storm came ashore Saturday near Tulum with maximum sustained winds of nearly 70 mph (110 kph) — 4 mph (9 kph short of hurricane force), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami. Thousands of tourists were affected in a resort area that only recently reopened after a pandemic shutdown: The state’s tourism department reported Friday on Twitter that more than 41,000 tourists were present in Quintana Roo, with hotels in Cancun and Cozumel already at more than 30% occupancy.

Mexican authorities continued to warn people in the Yucatan on Monday as Gamma stalled offshore. The hurricane center said early Monday that Gamma was about...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Tracking Tropical Storm Gamma 10-4-20

Tracking Tropical Storm Gamma 10-4-20 00:36

 Meteorologist Jennifer Correa shares the storm's stats.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the Tropics | October 4 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | October 4 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 4 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | October 4 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:23Published
Tracking the Tropics | October 3 evening update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | October 3 evening update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season

 Tropical Storm Gamma has stalled just north of the Yucatan Peninsula after lashing Mexico's resort-studded coast with near-hurricane force winds
Newsday

Hurricane Delta? New tropical depression is 'strengthening' and could make landfall in Gulf Coast this week, forecasters say

 The newly formed tropical depression, which would be named Delta, could become the 25th named storm in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Is Gamma on the way? Tropical wave in Caribbean would be season's 24th storm

 Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are tracking a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea that could become Gamma, 2020's 24th named storm.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

WC2F_FL

Miguel Orama RT @WCTV: Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season https://t.co/IcfrcLHGdn 1 minute ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season https://t.co/uhgOGHFiUB #AccidentsAndDisasters… https://t.co/WTPpO01rPO 1 minute ago

KSNBLocal4

KSNB Local4 Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season https://t.co/XZn38sbSnr 4 minutes ago

WCTV

WCTV Eyewitness News Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season https://t.co/IcfrcLHGdn 6 minutes ago

PlascenciaBeas_

This Is CNN RT @GMA: All eyes on Tropical Storms Delta and Gamma. @ginger_zee has the latest on how the storms could influence each other. https://t.co… 11 minutes ago

GMA

Good Morning America All eyes on Tropical Storms Delta and Gamma. @ginger_zee has the latest on how the storms could influence each othe… https://t.co/0LXhU0QK5c 17 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season https://t.co/KFfqRVrYDd 21 minutes ago

msnweather

MSN Weather Tropical Storm Delta joins Gamma in busy hurricane season https://t.co/U5Tf3VJZkO 23 minutes ago